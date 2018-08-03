News
News
Chairman of Investigative Committee: There will be no tolerance towards corruption
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

A working consultation took place today at the Investigative Committee of Armenia, chaired by Hayk Grigoryan, the Chairman of the Committee. The heads of regional divisions of the Investigative Committee and their deputies were present at the consultation, the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia reported.

Hayk Grigoryan emphasized the imperative of unconditional fight against corruption. “There will be no tolerance towards corruption and here the diligence and behavior of each investigator is of key importance”, the Chairman of the Investigative Committee said.
This text available in   Հայերեն
