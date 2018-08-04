News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 04
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
9 sentenced to life over 2015 Turkish peace rally bombing
9 sentenced to life over 2015 Turkish peace rally bombing
Region:Turkey
Theme: Incidents

A Turkish court has sentenced nine Islamic State suspects to life in prison over their involvement in one of Turkey’s deadliest terror attacks, AP reported.

On Oct. 10, 2015, two suicide bombers believed to belong to a Turkish cell of the Islamic State group targeted a peace rally outside the capital’s main train station, killing 102 people.

The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that the court convicted nine people Friday of charges of violating the constitutional order, murder and attempted murder for their involvement in the Ankara attack.

The Hurriyet newspaper reported that nine other defendants were convicted of membership in a terror group and sentenced to differing prison terms.

Families of the victims insist the attack was not thoroughly investigated and say officials who may be responsible for negligence have not been held to account.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bin Laden's mother describes how her son becomes radicalised
The people at university changed him...
 12 schools attacked in northern Pakistan
At least 10 of the burnt schools were for girls...
 Explosion targets Afghan mosque
Local officials confirmed the incident…
2 killed, 5 injured in Afghanistan midwifery school shooting
the incident occurred in the administrative center of the province of Nangarhar Jalalabad…
 SANA: Deadly suicide attack hits Syrian city of Sweida
Authorities hunted down two terrorist suicide bombers...
 At least 31 killed in Pakistan terror attack
“The military has stationed over 370,000 personnel across Pakistan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news