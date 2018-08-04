News
Saturday
August 04
News
Saturday
August 04
US woman drowns 4-year-old daughter in river, in front of eyewitnesses
US woman drowns 4-year-old daughter in river, in front of eyewitnesses
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A mother has drowned her 4-year-old daughter in a river in Tampa, Florida, USA.

Passers-by had informed the police about what had occurred, reported USA.ONE.

Frogmen brought out the girl’s body 20 meters from the shore.

The girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

Her mother, Shakayla Denson, 26, was arrested. She is charged with premeditated murder and child abuse.

Later, Denson’s letter was found on GoFundMe. The young women had written that her little daughter, Je’Hyrah Daniels, was diagnosed with autism, and that she was collecting funds to fight against this disease.
