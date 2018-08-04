US reviewing Turkey participation in GSP program

The Office of the United States Trade Representative announced that it is reviewing the eligibility of Turkey to participate in the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program based on concerns related to its compliance with the GSP market access criterion.
As per the respective statement issued by the aforesaid office, this criterion covers the extent to which beneficiary countries have assured the United States reasonable and equitable access to their markets.
“The [US President Donald] Trump Administration has concerns with Turkey’s compliance with GSP’s market access criterion,” said Deputy US Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish. “We hope that Turkey will work with us to address the concerns that led to this new review of their duty-free access to the United States.”
As per the statement, Turkey has imposed additional tariffs on $1.78 billion of US imports only.