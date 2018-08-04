Newspaper: Pre-velvet revolution criminal cases meet impasse in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The criminal cases which Armenia’s law enforcement agencies were investigating prior to the velvet revolution in the country have entered a deadlock, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.
“[This] became known to us when the accused in several scandalous cases, and for whom custody or a signature bond to not leaving the country has been chosen as a preventive measure, are asking law enforcement officers, for example, when their cases will be sent to court, or investigative actions will be carried out.
“In response, they have said from the law enforcement system that they still are dealing with new cases and have no time to breathe; so ‘wait until your turn will come,’” wrote Zhoghovurd.