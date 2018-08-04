News
Saturday
August 04
News
Saturday
August 04
ՀայEngРусTür
Trump's initiative on Space Force has little support from Pentagon
Trump's initiative on Space Force has little support from Pentagon
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US President Donald Trump wants a Space Force, AP reported. 

According to the source,Trump believes that space-based aircraft are necessary to ensure America's supremacy in space, while Pentagon chief Jim Mattis, believes that this will increase bureaucracy and undesirable costs.

The Pentagon recognizes the need to review its highly criticized approach to protect US interests in space. However, it is unclear whether it will satisfy Trump, who wants to go even further by creating a separate military space service.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
