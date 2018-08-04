News
Fatal road accident near US embassy in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A tragic road accident occurred Friday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia

The 911 emergency hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) received a report, at 11:57pm, informing that a traffic accident had taken place nearby the US embassy, a person was affected, and rescuers were needed, reported the MES press service.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a car had gone off road, collided with curbs on the sidewalk, and turned to its side.

The driver, who was born in 1960, died en route to hospital.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
