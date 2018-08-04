Fatal road accident near US embassy in Armenia

A tragic road accident occurred Friday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia
The 911 emergency hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) received a report, at 11:57pm, informing that a traffic accident had taken place nearby the US embassy, a person was affected, and rescuers were needed, reported the MES press service.
A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
It was found out that a car had gone off road, collided with curbs on the sidewalk, and turned to its side.
The driver, who was born in 1960, died en route to hospital.