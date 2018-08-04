Search resumes for man gone missing in Armenia’s Lake Sevan

YEREVAN. – Search has resumed Saturday for the man who had gone missing Friday in Armenia’s Lake Sevan.

The 911 emergency hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) received a report, on Friday at 2:27pm, informing that four people had gone into Lake Sevan with a rubber boat, but they were unable to return to the lake shore.

Subsequently, water rescue crews brought these persons out of the water.

It was found out, however, that a man (born in 1975) had attempted to swim to the help of his family members, but he had not returned.

At 8:50pm, the search for this man had been stopped without a result.

But on Saturday at 7:15am, rescuers resumed their search for this man.

The MES press service informed that a fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.