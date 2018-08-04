News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 04
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Search resumes for man gone missing in Armenia’s Lake Sevan
Search resumes for man gone missing in Armenia’s Lake Sevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Search has resumed Saturday for the man who had gone missing Friday in Armenia’s Lake Sevan.

The 911 emergency hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) received a report, on Friday at 2:27pm, informing that four people had gone into Lake Sevan with a rubber boat, but they were unable to return to the lake shore.

Subsequently, water rescue crews brought these persons out of the water.

It was found out, however, that a man (born in 1975) had attempted to swim to the help of his family members, but he had not returned.

At 8:50pm, the search for this man had been stopped without a result.

But on Saturday at 7:15am, rescuers resumed their search for this man.

The MES press service informed that a fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Fatal road accident near US embassy in Armenia
The driver, who was born in 1960, died en route to hospital…
 Passenger plane catches fire at Helsinki airport
The woman on board told the source that the passengers were immediately evacuated…
Heavy rain causes flood in Georgia (PHOTO)
Some districts were affected by the rain…
Car hits Iran citizen in Yerevan
An investigation is underway…
 Russia house fire death toll reaches 10, some casualties are Armenian
The investigation is still in progress…
 Body found dead in apartment in Armenia’s Kotayk
A special rescue squad was dispatched to the scene…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news