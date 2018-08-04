News
Saturday
August 04
Pompeo highlights importance of continuing constructive US-China relations
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo highlighted the importance of continuing constructive relations between the US and China, the US Department of State press serve reported. 

His remarks came during the meeting with the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Singapore.

Pompeo highlighted the general commitment to the final, fully and verified denuclearization of Pyongyang, and the importance of the further implementation of all relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The US Secretary of State discussed other priorities of bilateral relations, including the US concern over the continued militarization of China in the South China Sea.
