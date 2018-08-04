China accuses US of putting pressure on Asian countries

China accused the US of putting pressure on the Asian countries, as well as the militarization of the region and the South China Sea, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters.
His remarks came on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers' meeting in Singapore.
Some countries that do not belong to the region, including the United States, send strategic weapons to the region, including the South China Sea, TASS reported referring to the Minister.
According to him, It is quite clear who is most responsible for instability in the region, sending aircraft carrier groups here, exerting pressure on countries, including China. US is responsible for the militarization of the region, the minister added.
In such conditions, China reserves the right to protect its own interests and territories, he said adding China hopes countries that are not part of this region will change their thinking and show respect.