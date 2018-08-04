Armenia 2nd President’s legal defenders hold press conference

The attorneys of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, who has been remanded in custody, on Saturday are holding a press conference to present more details on the criminal case that has been filed against their client.

Viktor Soghomonyan, the head of Kocharyan’s office, also is taking part in this press conference.

The attorneys of Robert Kocharyan on Wednesday submitted to the Court of Appeal a petition to appeal the court decision on remanding their client in custody.

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared. And on July 27, Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision.

On the evening of July 26, ex-President Robert Kocharyan had given an interview, during which he had said the criminal case against him was trumped-up and a political vendetta.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.