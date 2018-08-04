Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal returns to market

Saudi prince, billionaire Prince Alvalid Bin Talal announced a $270 million transaction with the French music-streaming company Deezer on Thursday, CNBC reported.

Deezer will also have access to Rotana audio and video content as part of the deal.

These investments marked the return of the prince to business after his arrest about a year ago as part of an anti-corruption investigation initiated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The prince with Armenian roots was one of the most notable prisoners, including 11 princes, former high-ranking officials and businessmen. He was released in January this year.

His fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at $17 billion.