Armenia 2nd President’s lawyer: Special Investigation Service chief’s analysis was interference with justice

The Special Investigation Service (SIS) chief’s analysis of the criminal case against Armenia’s second President, Robert Kocharyan, was interference with the administration of justice.

Sargis Grigoryan, an attorney of Kocharyan who has been remanded in custody, said the abovementioned at a press conference on Saturday.

“We [Kocharyan’s legal defense team] believe that the public statement, or discussion of a specific case, by the SIS chief is a direct intervention in the justice process,” Grigoryan noted, in particular.

SIS Chief Sasun Khachatryan on Friday gave an interview to the state-funded Public TV Company of Armenia, during which he spoke about the criminal case against the second President of Armenia.

The attorneys of Kocharyan on Wednesday filed—with the Court of Appeal—an appeal on the first-instance court decision on remanding their client in custody.

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared. And on July 27, Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision.

On the evening of July 26, ex-President Robert Kocharyan had given an interview, during which he had said the criminal case against him was trumped-up and a political vendetta.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.

