Armenia 2nd President’s office: Why is First President not arrested yet?

The Special Investigation Service (SIS) chief’s statement yesterday was another attempt at justifying the political persecution against Armenia’s second President, Robert Kocharyan.

Viktor Soghomonyan, head of the office of Kocharyan who has been remanded in custody, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Saturday.

“The SIS still would have to be able to prove what can’t be proved because I’m sure [that] such ‘facts’ don’t exist,” Soghomonyan said, in particular. In his words, what the SIS chief had said was just unclear statements.

“Why are the other participants of the case not sitting [in prison], are not arrested?” Soghomonyan asked reflecting on SIS Chief Sasun Khachatryan’s explanation about the need for Kocharyan’s arrest. “[And] one of them is First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan.”

SIS Chief Sasun Khachatryan on Friday gave an interview to the state-funded Public TV Company of Armenia, during which he spoke about the criminal case against the second President of Armenia.

The attorneys of Kocharyan on Wednesday filed—with the Court of Appeal—an appeal of the first-instance court decision on remanding their client in custody.

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared. And on July 27, Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision.

On the evening of July 26, ex-President Robert Kocharyan had given an interview, during which he had said the criminal case against him was trumped-up and a political vendetta.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.

Robert Kocharyan refuses to testify and participate in investigative actions - SIS Head