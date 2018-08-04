11 killed in Mexico apartment building

Eight men and three women were found killed in an apartment building in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, northern Mexico, AP reported.

The authorities note that it could be the result of a dispute between criminal groups.

According to the source, the bodies were found the day after the death of one of the leaders of Los Aztecas’ criminal gang as a result of battles with alleged members of another gang - La Linea.

Ciudad Juarez is considered one of the most brutal cities in Mexico. In recent years, the crime rate in the city has decreased, but it is still considered dangerous because of drug trafficking and organized crime.