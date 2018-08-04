Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 250 times in passing week

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 250 times, from July 29 to August 4.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 2,000 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, and with various-caliber shooting weapons, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) press service.

But the Artsakh Defense Army vanguard units fully control the frontline, and they continue confidently carrying out their combat task.