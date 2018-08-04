News
Saturday
August 04
News
North Korea FM alarmed over US attitude to Pyongyang
North Korea FM alarmed over US attitude to Pyongyang
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Korean Foreign Minster Ri Yong-ho expressed concern about the US attitude towards Pyongyang, Reuters reported. 

According to him, the country firmly adheres to its determination to implement the agreement on nuclear disarmament achieved with Washington in June.

"The DPRK stands firm in its determination and commitment for implementing the DPRK-U.S. Joint Statement in a responsible and good-faith manner. What is alarming however is the insistent moves manifested within the U.S. to go back to the old, far from its leader's intention,” said Ri Yong Ho.

"We have initiated goodwill measures of, inter alia, a moratorium on nuclear tests and rocket launch tests and dismantling of nuclear test ground," Ri said adding: “However, the United States, instead of responding to these measures, is raising its voice louder for maintaining the sanctions against the DPRK and showing the attitude to retreat even from declaring the end of the war, a very basic and primary step for providing peace on the Korean peninsula.”
