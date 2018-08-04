News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 04
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Erdogan orders to freeze US ministers’ assets in Turkey
Erdogan orders to freeze US ministers’ assets in Turkey
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey will freeze the assets of US ministers in the country following the sanctions against Turkey’s justice and interior ministers over the detention of an American pastor, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

The Turkish President ordered to “freeze the assets of America’s justice and interior ministers in Turkey if there are any”, CBN reported. 

As reported earlier, the US authorities imposed sanctions against Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül.

Washington accused them of involvement in the arrest of US Christian pastor Andrew Brunson.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news