Erdogan orders to freeze US ministers’ assets in Turkey

Turkey will freeze the assets of US ministers in the country following the sanctions against Turkey’s justice and interior ministers over the detention of an American pastor, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.
The Turkish President ordered to “freeze the assets of America’s justice and interior ministers in Turkey if there are any”, CBN reported.
As reported earlier, the US authorities imposed sanctions against Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül.
Washington accused them of involvement in the arrest of US Christian pastor Andrew Brunson.