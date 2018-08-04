News
CSTO’s indicted chief returns to Moscow from Yerevan
CSTO’s indicted chief returns to Moscow from Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov on Saturday returned to Moscow from Yerevan, and he has started—in full—the fulfilling of his obligations in this capacity, according to the CSTO official website.

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought in Armenia against incumbent CSTO chief and the country’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

But on July 27, Khachaturov was released on bail.

Under the Armenian law, being released on bail does not pose an obstacle to leaving the country. The same law, however, specifies the need for a respective consent by Armenia’s investigative agencies. And the Special Investigation Service had given its consent with respect to Yuri Khachaturov.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
