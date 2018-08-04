Zarif: Clear global consensus exists over saving JCPOA

Touching upon his Friday meetings in Singapore, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that there is “clear global consensus on need to take concerted action to preserve JCPOA,” Mehr News reported.
“Met with President and FM of Singapore and FMs of China, New Zealand, Australia and Indonesia. Clear global consensus on need to take concerted action to preserve JCPOA,” Zarif's tweet reads.
He then referred to the meeting with European Union Foreign Policy Chief, adding, “also detailed review with HR Mogherini of actions by EU and beyond to ensure economic benefits to Iranian people.”
Zarif travelled to Singapore on Wednesday to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and flied back home today on Saturday.