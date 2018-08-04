Italian sisters claim to be last living descendants of Mona Lisa

Two Italian sisters claim to be the last living descendants of the woman depicted in the most famous painting in the world, Daily Mail reported.
Natalia and Irina Strozzi say they are related to the woman behind Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa.
As it was noted, her real name was Lisa Gherardini del Giocondo, the wife of businessman Francesco del Giocondo. The Strozzi family were an ancient noble family in Florence with as much power as the Medicis.
Some theories claim she was the wife of a silk merchant while others say it was simply da Vinci's portrayal of an ideal woman.
Another theory is that one of the most recognisable paintings in the history of art is actually a self-portrait of the Italian master.
But the sisters' claim is backed up by Rab Hatfield, an art history professor at Syracuse University in Florence.
'I can tell you with complete certainty that the sitter in Leonardo's famous painting was Lisa Gherardini del Giocondo so Natalia and Irina can be certain that this, in fact, is their ancestor,' he said.
'It's our great-grandmother, we have the same blood running in our veins,' Irina said.