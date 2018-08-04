Iranian defense minister: US, allies spent $500bn to destabilize region

Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Iranian Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, criticized US destabilizing role in the Middle East region, Mehr News reported.
“The Americans and some other countries have spent more than $500 billion to create insecurity in the region,” said Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Iranian Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.
The Iranian official made the remarks on Saturday while meeting with a number of families who have lost a member in the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war or the fight against terrorism in Syria.
The defense minister thanked the attending families and asserted that today's established peace and stability in Iran is owed to the selflessness of the martyrs.
“The sworn enemies of our country have always, in the lifespan of the Islamic Revolution, opposed the formation, stabilization and continuation of the Islamic Revolution’s life,” he said. “They considered the ascent and realization of the causes of the Islamic Revolution as harmful to their own ominous policies. [In this light], the economic war and the enforcement of US and its allies’ unjust sanctions against our country in the past 40 years can be analyzed.”