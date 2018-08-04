NATO to modernize air base in Albania

First woman fined in Denmark for wearing full-face veil

More than 100 protesters injured in clashes with police in Bangladesh

China tests hypersonic waverider vehicle

Iranian defense minister: US, allies spent $500bn to destabilize region

Saudi Arabia to resume oil exports through Bab al-Mandeb Strait

Italian sisters claim to be last living descendants of Mona Lisa

Person found dead in Yerevan Lake

Zarif: Clear global consensus exists over saving JCPOA

Turkey will not participate in Eurovision because of "bearded Austrian who wore a skirt”

Spokesman: Iran to open interests section in Saudi Arabia

US delegation delivers N. Korea counterparts Trump’s reply to Kim Jong Un’s letter

Armenia army discusses raising level of professional readiness

CSTO’s indicted chief returns to Moscow from Yerevan

Armenia 2nd President’s lawyer: Special Investigation Service had no right to criticize Kocharyan’s lawful actions

Armenia 2nd President’s office: Why is First President not arrested yet?

Erdogan orders to freeze US ministers’ assets in Turkey

Armenia competes in Tank Battalion contest

Criminal charge brought against Armenia ex-deputy PM

North Korea FM alarmed over US attitude to Pyongyang

Armenia 2nd President’s lawyer: Special Investigation Service chief’s analysis was interference with justice

11 killed in Mexico apartment building

New member of Armenia 2nd President’s legal defense to also file appeal

Trump's initiative on Space Force has little support from Pentagon

Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal returns to market

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 250 times in passing week

Armenia 2nd President’s attorney: Attempt is made to say some constitutional articles are superior to others

Pompeo warns Russia, China over violating North Korean sanctions

Search resumes for man gone missing in Armenia’s Lake Sevan

China accuses US of putting pressure on Asian countries

Asian FM’s intend to insist on full North Korean denuclearization

Pompeo highlights importance of continuing constructive US-China relations

Armenia 2nd President’s legal defenders hold press conference

US reviewing Turkey participation in GSP program

Fatal road accident near US embassy in Armenia

Newspaper: Pre-velvet revolution criminal cases meet impasse in Armenia

US woman drowns 4-year-old daughter in river, in front of eyewitnesses

“Tsarukyan” faction MPs to join signature campaign in Armenia 2nd President’s defense?

Total US debt exceeds $21.3 trillion

9 sentenced to life over 2015 Turkish peace rally bombing

White House says Trump's resolve is firm on China trade

Son of former governor of Armenia's Syunik accused of evading military service

Pompeo urges Turkey to release American pastor

Armenia ex-deputy PM charged over 2008 March 1 case

China rejects US request to cut Iran oil imports

Robert Kocharyan refuses to testify and participate in investigative actions - SIS Head

Karen Ohanjanyan: War in Artsakh can begin any day of August and September

Armenian Ministry of Ecology concerns over Turkey's construction of powerful reservoirs on Araxes river

Chairman of Investigative Committee: There will be no tolerance towards corruption

Pompeo says North Korea weapons work counter to denuclearization pledge

Armenia ranks 4th in terms of foreign visitors to Georgia

China says it will retaliate with tariffs on $60 billion in US goods

Mogherini: EU seeks to continue cooperation with Iran despite US sanctions

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 3.08.2018

Bin Laden's mother describes how her son becomes radicalised

Armenian PM’s wife talks to mother of Karen Ghazaryan who is in Azerbaijani captivity: "Karen is alive and feels good"

12 schools attacked in northern Pakistan

Putin approves agreement on marking of goods in EAEU

Armenian minister, China ambassador discuss upcoming meeting of intergovernmental commission

Ara Saghatelyan receives delegation led by Secretary General of Georgian parliament

Passenger plane catches fire at Helsinki airport

Heavy rain causes flood in Georgia (PHOTO)

Car hits Iran citizen in Yerevan

Migration crisis to become threat to European democracy

Dollar continues gaining value in Armenia

Ambassador Kopirkin: Armenia is key strategic partner for Russia

Naira Zohrabyan: Yerevan should have a female mayor finally

Zarif: US addiction to sanctions knows no bounds

Russia MFA: Lavrov-Mnatsakanyan meeting not foreseen

Russia house fire death toll reaches 10, some casualties are Armenian

Hunchakian party to participate in elections to Yerevan City Council of Elders

Armenia MOD: There is collaborative and partnership climate with Russia

MOD: Armenia should continue CSTO chairmanship until end of term

Explosion targets Afghan mosque

Defense Minister: Agreements on Russian arms supplies to Armenia being implemented

Russian and Turkish FMs hold talks

Red Cross representatives visit Armenian in Azerbaijan captivity

Turkish FM and US Secretary of State agree to continue dialogue

Armenia Defense Minister: It is relatively calm in Nakhchivan direction

MOD: Armenia may petition to Russia for new military loan

Armenia 2nd President’s office: 45 MPs joined signature campaign in Kocharyan’s defense

Azerbaijan fires shots toward Armenia village

MFA hosts public debates on Armenia 3rd periodic report on UN covenant implementation

Russian deputy defense minister comments on arms supplies to Armenia

Russian deputy defense minister comments on charges against CSTO chief

Azerbaijan president punishes APA for unnecessary “enthusiasm”

Trump says he managed to normalize relations with Putin

Body found dead in apartment in Armenia’s Kotayk

Newspaper: CSTO chief’s former staff member joins Armenia new ruling party

US special counsel seeks to question Azerbaijan president’s ex-son-in-law

Moscow court rules for arrest of Armenian sisters who killed their father

Parents warned over sick WhatsApp 'suicide' game

Armenia's Justice party decides to take part in Yerevan Council election

Trump aides say Russia has sweeping effort to weaken US elections

Foreign Minister: Armenia attaches importance to further strengthening of CSTO

US State Department cheers Facebook ban on 'inauthentic' pages

Valeri Osipyan appoints new head of Educational Complex of Police

White House: No second meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un is currently planned

U.S. senators introduce bill with new Russia sanctions

Armenian Defense Minister and Russian Deputy Defense Minister discuss cooperation