News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 05
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Small plane crashes in Switzerland, family of 4 killed
Small plane crashes in Switzerland, family of 4 killed
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A small plane crashed Saturday into a forest in central Switzerland, killing a local family of four who had just taken off for France, police said. In a separate incident, another plane crashed in the country’s southeast, but there was no immediate information on casualties, AP reported.

Police in the central canton (state) of Nidwalden said an aircraft went down Saturday morning near the town of Hergiswil, which is on Lake Lucerne at the foot of Mount Pilatus. Authorities had to send up a helicopter to extinguish the resulting fire before rescue workers could get to the scene, they said.

There was no immediate word on the possible cause of the crash, which was under investigation by Swiss authorities.

Police said later Saturday the victims were a couple and their two children from the region aboard the plane, which had taken off less than 20 minutes earlier from an airfield in Kaegiswil and was headed for France.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Person found dead in Yerevan Lake
Fire and rescue squad of the rescue service of MES of Armenia left for the scene...
 Search resumes for man gone missing in Armenia’s Lake Sevan
He had attempted to swim to the help of his family members...
 Fatal road accident near US embassy in Armenia
The driver, who was born in 1960, died en route to hospital…
 Passenger plane catches fire at Helsinki airport
The woman on board told the source that the passengers were immediately evacuated…
Heavy rain causes flood in Georgia (PHOTO)
Some districts were affected by the rain…
Car hits Iran citizen in Yerevan
An investigation is underway…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news