NATO to modernize air base in Albania
The prime minister of Albania says the NATO has decided to build an air base in the country, AP reported.

Prime Minister Edi Rama on Saturday wrote in his Facebook page that NATO’s North Atlantic Council, the main political decision-making body, has decided to invest 50 million euros ($58 million) “to modernize the air base in Kucove,” 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of the capital Tirana. The air base has been there for decades.

The base will serve Albania and also support NATO air supply operations, logistics support, air policing, training and exercises.

The premier also said officials are discussing with the United States on “further modernizing Albanian air capacities.”

Albania joined NATO in 2009 and still is replacing its outdated weaponry. The country lies on the Adriatic and Ionian Seas, northwest of Greece.
