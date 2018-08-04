Gevork Petrosyan is ready to give up his mandate if Gagik Tsarukyan wants that

MP from the Tsarukyan faction, Gevork Petrosyan is ready to give up his mandate if the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman and tycoon MP, Gagik Tsarukyan wants that.
He wrote on his Facebook page that he submitted a statement on the consent to give up the mandate, and if "Tsarukyan approves it, the moral standards will not leave another alternative."
Petrosyan explained his act with the desire to stop speculation in connection with his recent statement, where he expressed disagreement with the fact that Naira Zohrabyan became a candidate for the post of mayor of Yerevan.