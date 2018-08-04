First woman fined in Denmark for wearing full-face veil

A 28-year-old woman wearing a niqab on Friday became the first person in Denmark to be fined for violating a new law banning full-face Islamic veils in public places, The Guardian reported.
Police were called to a shopping centre in Horsholm, in the north-eastern region of Nordsjaelland, where the woman had become involved in a scuffle with another woman who had tried to tear her niqab off, police duty officer David Borchersen told the Ritzau news agency.
The woman was informed she would receive a fine of 1,000 kroner (£120) in the post, and was told to either remove her veil or leave the public space.