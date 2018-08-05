Maduro accuses Colombia president of a plot to kill him

Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro accused his Colombian counterpart Juan Manuel Santos of a plot to kill him.

In his televised address, Maduro said Colombian president is behind the attack.

“This was an attempt to kill me,” Maduro said.

Venezuela leader said he was calm during the incident as he fully “trusts his people and the armed forces”.

He added that some of those involved in the assassination attempt live in inn U.S.

As reported earlier, dron exploded during a military parade in Caracas marking the 81st anniversary of the national army.

Seven servicemen were injured, the president was not affected. The Venezuelean authorites said that seven people were arrested.