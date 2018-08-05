Russia introduces new import duties on American goods starting from August 5, Prime agency reported.
Such a decision was made in response to U.S. actions to increase import duties on steel and aluminum.
In particular, customs tariffs will be raised for the import of certain types of vehicles for the transportation of goods, oil and gas equipment, tools for metal processing and rock drilling, construction and road machinery and fiber.
The volume of duties at this stage will be $ 87.6 million per year.