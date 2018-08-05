Armed assualt in Armenia

An unsuccessful attempt of robbery has taken place in Gegharkunik province, Armenia on Sunday, August 5, 2018, as reported Shamshyan.com.

The attack happened at 00:10am today, August 5. A 57-year-old man named Saharuni Khachatryan called the police and reported about two men, who came to the gas station near the village of Tsovak on a “Jeep” car with no number plate. They asked whether there was any petrol there.

Afterwards, they pulled a gun on the man and demanded all the money there was at the gas station. Then they charged the gun. Khachatryan also said they were wearing medical masks. When Khachatryan went inside and took the phone, they ran away towards the village of Karchaghbyur. A criminal case has been initiated.