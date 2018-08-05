Trump names countries that meddle inn US affairs

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russia, China and North Korea have meddled in U.S. affairs, NBC reported.
“It's a lot of people. We have to stop it. We have to stop meddling and stop everybody from attacking us.But there are a lot. Russia is there, China is there. We are doing well with North Korea, but they're probably there”, Trump said during his speech in Ohio.
U.S. is conducting a probe into possible Russia's meddling in presidential elections. American intelligence supposes that it was done by the instruction of Kremlin.
Earlier this week Trump urged Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end federal probe into conspiracy between Trump campaign headquarters and Russia.
“This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!” Trump tweeted.