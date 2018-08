YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a message of condolences to his Russian president Vladimir Putin in connection with the Mi-8 helicopter crash.

“It is with deep sorrow that we learned in Armenia about the tragic crash of the Mi-8 helicopter, which resulted in the death of passengers and personnel. I express my condolences to you and to all Russians, and ask you to convey my condolences to the family and friends of the victims,” Pashinyan said.