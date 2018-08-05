News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 05
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Iran holds massive drills in Persian Gulf
Iran holds massive drills in Persian Gulf
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman confirmed that Iran held military exercise in the Persian Gulf over the last week.

The military drill aimed at controlling the security of the international waterways and in line with the IRGC scheduled programs, Ramezan Sharif said.

The event was held with the attendance of Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad-Ali Jafari, he added. 

Sharif also referred to IRGC commander's emphasis on promoting defense readiness to safeguard Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz waterways to confront enemies' adventurism, IRNA reported.

Earlier western media said Iran held military drills with the participation of 100 vessels.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news