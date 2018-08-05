Iran holds massive drills in Persian Gulf

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman confirmed that Iran held military exercise in the Persian Gulf over the last week.
The military drill aimed at controlling the security of the international waterways and in line with the IRGC scheduled programs, Ramezan Sharif said.
The event was held with the attendance of Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad-Ali Jafari, he added.
Sharif also referred to IRGC commander's emphasis on promoting defense readiness to safeguard Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz waterways to confront enemies' adventurism, IRNA reported.
Earlier western media said Iran held military drills with the participation of 100 vessels.