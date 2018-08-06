11 journalists detained in Venezuela after assassination attempt on Maduro

The Venezuelan National Union of Press Workers reported about the detention of 11 media employees after assassination attempt on President Nicolas Maduro, Gazeta reported referring to the organization statement.
According to the statement, among the detainees were employees of Venezuelan, Argentine and Spanish publications.
Eleven journalists and media workers were unreasonably detained, several others were beaten or robbed, the statement said adding that the union does not accept such actions and demands punishment for those who are responsible for the violation of the right to information.