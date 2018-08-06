US re-impose sanctions on Iran

The US is restoring large-scale sanctions against Iran since Monday, RIA Novosti reported.

Experts predict the imposition of sanctions against foreign enterprises in the coming weeks.

According to RIA Novosti sources, during the talks with Europeans, the American partners did not give any clear answers as to how the US plans to impose sanctions.

The agreement between Iran and the six international mediators (Russia, the US, Britain, China, France, Germany) was concluded in July 2015. It imposes restrictions on the development of Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic and financial sanctions.