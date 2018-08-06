News
Murder in Armenia; man found dead near nightclub
Murder in Armenia; man found dead near nightclub
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – There was a murder, early in the morning on Monday, in Armenia’s Ararat Province.

Police received a report, at 5:45pm, informing that a man was stabbed in Ayntap village.

An operative team was dispatched to the scene where it found the dead body of a 28-year-old man, and nearby a nightclub, the Police news service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It was found out that an unidentified person had stabbed this man, on the same day at 5:30am, and killed him.

A forensic medical examination has been commissioned.

The circumstances behind this incident are being ascertained.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
