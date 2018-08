An enhanced service is provided in the Lake Sevan area.

Artak Nahapetyan, Director of the Rescue Service of Armenia, stated the aforesaid during Monday’s consultation at the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“Rescuers continue to carry out enhanced service at the beaches of Lake Sevan,” he said.

Nahapetyan added that the number of fires had increased last week in Armenia, and about 375 hectares of land was burnt down in the country.