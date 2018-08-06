The Guardian: Osama bin Laden’s son married daughter of 9/11 lead hijacker

Osama bin Laden’s son, Hamza bin Laden, has married Mohammad Atta’s daughter, the leader of the militants who committed the September 11 terrorist attack in New York, the Guardian reported.
According to Ahmad and Hassan al-Attas, they believed Hamza has taken a senior position within al-Qaida and was aiming to avenge the death of his father, shot dead during a US military raid in Pakistan seven years ago.
Hamza bin Laden is the son of one of the three surviving wives of Osama bin Laden, Khairiah Sabar, who lived with him in Abbottabad, near the Pakistani military base. Hamza bin Laden is seen as a deputy to the terrorist group’s current leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri.