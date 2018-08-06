News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 06
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
The Guardian: Osama bin Laden’s son married daughter of 9/11 lead hijacker
The Guardian: Osama bin Laden’s son married daughter of 9/11 lead hijacker
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Osama bin Laden’s son, Hamza bin Laden, has married Mohammad Atta’s daughter, the leader of the militants who committed the September 11 terrorist attack in New York, the Guardian reported. 

According to Ahmad and Hassan al-Attas, they believed Hamza has taken a senior position within al-Qaida and was aiming to avenge the death of his father, shot dead during a US military raid in Pakistan seven years ago.

Hamza bin Laden is the son of one of the three surviving wives of Osama bin Laden, Khairiah Sabar, who lived with him in Abbottabad, near the Pakistani military base. Hamza bin Laden is seen as a deputy to the terrorist group’s current leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Taliban claims responsibility for killing three NATO soldiers in Afghanistan
Three Czech servicemen of NATO’s Resolution Support mission in Afghanistan were killed...
 3 members of NATO’s Resolution Support mission killed in Afghanistan
Another Resolute Support service member, which U.S. Forces-Afghanistan acknowledged was an American...
 9 sentenced to life over 2015 Turkish peace rally bombing
Bin Laden's mother describes how her son becomes radicalised
The people at university changed him...
 12 schools attacked in northern Pakistan
At least 10 of the burnt schools were for girls...
 Explosion targets Afghan mosque
Local officials confirmed the incident…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news