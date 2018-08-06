News
Over 10,000 people evacuated after earthquake in Indonesia
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Over 10 thousand people, including tourists, were evacuated from the Indonesian island of Lombok after the earthquake, the Straits Times newspaper reported referring to local authorities. 

“Officers from a joint search and rescue team have yet to reach all areas in Lombok, particularly the most heavily-damaged area,” the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told reporters.

According to him, a number of hotels and three bridges were damaged, while telecommunication networks are not working.

“Gili is safe and people are not required to leave,” he Sutopo said adding: “The 7-magnitude earthquake was the main shock. There will be hundreds of smaller quakes to come.”

According to the latest data, 91 people were victims of the disaster, over 200 people were seriously injured.

As reported earlier, the Indonesian authorities were evacuating 1,200 tourists from the small islands of the Gili archipelago.
