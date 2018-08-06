News
27-year-old driver dies in hospital 1 week after Yerevan road accident
27-year-old driver dies in hospital 1 week after Yerevan road accident
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A 27-year-old man, who was injured in a road accident that had occurred in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan on July 29, has died in hospital.

The Police news service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that a car had gone off road and crashed into the iron support of the cover of a gasoline station, on July 29 at around 7pm. The 27-year-old driver and his 18- and 16-year-old passengers had suffered injuries and were hospitalized.

But on August 4 at around 8pm, the driver died in hospital, and without regaining consciousness. 

The investigation into this incident is still in progress.
