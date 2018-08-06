Macedonia activists launch campaign to boycott referendum on renaming

Thirty parties have launched a campaign to boycott the name referendum in Macedonia, MIA reported.
A total of 68 votes of the Macedonian Assembly out of 120 approved the date of the referendum on the renaming of the former Yugoslav Republic. The referendum it is scheduled for September 30.
Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev called on the Macedonians to go to the popular vote and promised to respect the choice of citizens in the referendum on renaming the country.
In response, twenty-eight political movements and public organizations, including the largest opposition party VMRO-DPMNE, signed in Skopje a memorandum on cooperation and the formation of the headquarters of the campaign to boycott the referendum.