Criminal charges filed against Armenia former ranking security official’s wife

YEREVAN. – Charges have been brought against Ruzanna Beglaryan, the wife of former ranking security official Vachagan Ghazaryan, along the lines of the criminal case which the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia is investigating.

Criminal charges have been filed against Beglaryan for concealing the information subject to declaration about the real amount of her funds—since she is a member of the family of declaring official Ghazaryan—and for illicit enrichment, the SIS informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A signature bond to not leaving Armenia has been chosen as Ruzanna Beglaryan’s preventive measure.

The respective investigation is still in progress.