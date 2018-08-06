News
Spanish police arrest crime lord Artem Sargsyan
Spanish police arrest crime lord Artem Sargsyan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The thieves in law detained the day before by the National Police of Spain are Armenian and Georgian citizens Artem Sargsyan (Artem Saratovsky), Irakliy Pipiya (Ika Sukhumsky) and Lasha Barateli (Chia), Crime Russia reported. 

According to the source, detained representatives of the criminal world gathered in the restaurant in Marbella to discuss plans for the reorganization of the Armenian-Georgian criminal syndicate.

During the previous operation in June 2018, when 129 people were detained, the criminal authority of Armenian origin Erik Dzhaginyan (Ero Tomsky) and some Artak Ohanyan were also among the detainees.

As reported earlier, Armenian Police received operational data that Artem Sargsyan, known as Artem Saratovsky, and the criminal authority Artur Ghazaryan, named Tuy, kidnapped a 37-year-old resident of Yerevan. According to the source, the crime was committed by 41-year-old Artem Sargsyan and 41-year-old Artem Ghazaryan in March 2013 jointly with a group of individuals.

The man was captured and was forced to abandon his share of the workshop worth $ 150,000.

A criminal case was opened in the police on the grounds of abduction and extortion on July 23. The criminal case was sent to the Investigative Committee for further investigation.
Հայերեն and Русский
