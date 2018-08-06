19-year-old girl who committed suicide in Yerevan was from Armavir Province

YEREVAN. – A criminal case is launched into the death of a 19-year-old girl in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The dead body of a female was found, on August 4, at 6:40pm, in a lake nearby a Yerevan avenue, the Investigative Committee press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

An investigative team left for the scene and determined the identity of this dead girl. It was found out that she was from Armavir Province and born in 1999. A notebook with Russian notes also was found at the scene.

A criminal case has been launched into this incident, and the 19-year-old girl has been recognized as the victim.

The investigation has found out that the young girl had called her former acquaintance, early in the morning on the day of the incident, and informed about her intention to commit suicide.

A forensic medical examination has been commissioned on the dead body.

The circumstances behind the girl’s death and the causes of her suicide are investigated.