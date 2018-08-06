News
EU 'deeply' regrets re-imposition of US sanctions on Iran
EU ‘deeply’ regrets re-imposition of US sanctions on Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The EU said Monday it deeply regretted the US re-imposition of sanctions on Iran after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear pact, and vowed immediate steps to protect European companies, The Times of Israel reported.

The statement by EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany said it would also work to keep “effective financial channels” open with Iran.

“We deeply regret the re-imposition of sanctions by the US, due to the latter’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” the statement issued in Brussels said.

"The JCPOA is working and delivering on its goal, namely to ensure that the Iranian programme remains exclusively peaceful, as confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 11 consecutive reports. It is a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture, crucial for the security of Europe, the region, and the entire world. We expect Iran to continue to fully implement all its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA."
