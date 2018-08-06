News
Prosecutor General’s Office receives petition on changing Kocharyan’s precautionary measure
Prosecutor General’s Office receives petition on changing Kocharyan’s precautionary measure
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- The Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office has already received the petition signed by 45 MPs on changing the precautionary measure of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported, adding that the petition is being discussed.

Among the 45 MPs majority are from the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

Earlier it was reported that the petition was signed by NA Speaker Ara Babloyan, Vice Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov and Arpine Hovhannisyan. The names of the other MPs are not known.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He has been remanded into custody.
