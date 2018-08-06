NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 6.08.2018

A military serviceman has died in the Republic of Artsakh as a result of an unfortunate incident.

Artsakh Defense Army contract serviceman Armen Hovakimyan, 36, lost his lifes while swimming in a lake.

Rescuers detected the dead bodies of Martakert town resident Aram Sargsyan, 43, and contract serviceman Armen Hovakimyan, 36, Artsakh Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

A criminal charge has been filed against former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, for interfering with court activities in order to obstruct the administration of justice.

This criminal case has been merged with the criminal case which the Special Investigation Service is investigating, and into the events that unrolled in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008.

A signature bond to not leaving Armenia has been chosen as Armen Gevorgyan’s preventive measure.

Judge Ishkhan Barseghyan, who is charged with taking bribe, has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

According to a statement which the National Security Service (SIS) issued, Judge Barseghyan had demanded $1,000 for making a decision in favor of a party in a civil suit, and he personally had received this amount at a pedestrian underpass in Yerevan.

The Armenian National Committee of New Zealand (ANC-NZ) has formally launched.

ANC-NZ’s inaugural Chairperson will be Ms Hoory Yeldizian, who announced her newly-formed organisation’s goals at the New Zealand Parliament.

Organization’s primary objectives are to advocate for the interests and concerns of the Armenian-New Zealander community, Yeldizian said.

Arsene Tchakarian, the last member of Missak Manouchian’s group, who fought the Nazis during the occupation of France, died at the age of 101.

He died on Saturday in Paris. Tchakarian was a member of Resistance fighters’s group, 22 of whom were captured and executed in February 1944 in Fort Mont-Valérien.

Spanish police detained three nationals of Armenia and Georgia suspected of links to the organized crime.

An Armenian national residing in Lithuania as well as two Georgians were detained as a continuation of crackdown on Armenian and Georgian mafia during which more than 100 people were detained in June.

According to media, Armenian national detained in raids is thief in law Artem Sargsyan also known as Artem Saratovsky.