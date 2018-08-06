Dollar continues gaining value in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.50/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.22, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 553.81 (down by AMD 0.32), that of one British pound totaled AMD 624.31 (down by AMD 1.84), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 7.58 in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 237.78, AMD 18,829.03, and AMD 12,879.84, respectively.