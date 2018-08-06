News
Artsakh army dismisses Azerbaijan’s disinformation
Artsakh army dismisses Azerbaijan’s disinformation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijani media are spreading false reports about the explosion at the trench shelter

The Press Office of the Artsakh Defense Army specifically states: “In response to the information published in some Azerbaijani media outlets, particularly haqqin.az, that allegedly the Armenian side conceals the losses caused by the explosion at the trench shelter. The press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh announces that both yesterday and today a relatively stable situation was preserved on the contact line of Artsakh-Azerbaijan opposing armies and no extraordinary incident took place. Please, accept the Azerbaijani media reports as another failed attempt of spreading misinformation”.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
