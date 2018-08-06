Zarif: US, Israel, Saudi Arabia are epitomes of suppression, violence, distrust

Addressing National Reporter's Day on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said presidents of US, Israel and Saudi Arabia are epitomes of suppression, violence and distrust, Mehr News Agency reported

"Those who violate international accords, easily infringe on the rights of the Palestinian people, and take the prime minister of a country hostage are epitomes of suppression, violence and distrust in the world," Zarid said, naming US, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

For the past forty years, the vast majority of countries in the world were against us, and today it has completely changed, and only two or three regimes are against us, he added.

"Our current status is the effect of their psychological warfare against our nation, but nothing else will happen because they did everything they could.," he noted, adding currently, moves made by the Israeli regime and the US provoke the psychological atmosphere against Iran, and for the various domestic reasons, they have taken some destructive measures in this area, like causing problems in market, economy and currency status, which are the effects of this psychological warfare.

Pointing to the possibility of talks with the Americans, Foreign Minister Zarif said Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei advised us wait for the consequences of talks with US on nuclear issue; "if you were satisfied with the results, it pave the way for negotiations on other issues, too," Zarif quoted Leader.

We had two years of negotiations on nuclear issue with Americans and other parties, he noted.

Zarif expressed regret over US pullout from JCPOA, saying "we negotiated the word by word of the deal, but now Trump destroys everything with a signature, says that everything is null and void; "you neglected an agreement signed by UN General Assembly and 5 other powers; how come you claim you want negotiations with Islamic Republic?"