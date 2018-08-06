Georgian Dream party will not nominate candidate for presidential elections

The Georgian Dream will not nominate its candidate for 2018 presidential elections, – party’s Executive Secretary and Speaker of the Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze stated after the meeting held at the central office, First Channel reported.
“A meeting was held with the participation of the political board, parliamentary majority and government members. We discussed several important political issues, including the participation of the Georgian Dream in the presidential election. On the basis of the discussion, we made a decision that the Georgian Dream will not nominate its candidate for the presidential election,” Kobakhidze said.